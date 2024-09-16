OBITUARY: Lois Welch McGowan

Lois Welch McGowan, age 88 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Preceded in death by husband of 67 years, Lanny B. McGowan, Sr. and brother, Newton G. Welch, Jr.

Survived by daughter, Mary Beth Moore (Kenneth); son, Lanny B. “Buddy” McGowan, Jr; grandsons, Russell (Anna) Moore and Andy (Lauren) Moore; great-grandchildren, Parker and Lily Moore.

She was born and raised in Nashville, TN but spent most of her life in Nolensville.

She was a long-time member of Nolensville First United Methodist Church. She graduated from Antioch High School in 1954. She was a soft-spoken Southern lady, but her big beautiful blue eyes said it all.

She and her husband, Lanny, were always together for 67 years of marriage and will be reunited on September 17th for what would have been their 70th wedding anniversary.

She was always by his side to support him playing and coaching baseball and they loved to travel to car shows.

She loved her family dearly and found great joy in her grandsons, their wives and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Perry Muse. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Moore, Rusty Moore, Andy Moore, Jake Davis, Jerry Lawson and Eddie McGee.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

