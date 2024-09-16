OBITUARY: Jamie Kestner Carr

Jamie Kestner Carr passed peacefully after an extended illness on Thursday, September 12 at The Goldton of Spring Hill.

She was a native of Williamson County. Born in Nashville, TN to James Vell and Delores Merville Kestner on August 22, 1946.

Her family moved to Berrys Chapel Rd where they had a farm. Jamie went to Peabody Dem High School in Nashville, TN and after graduation went to MTSU where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She began her career teaching 2nd grade for Franklin Special School District at Franklin Elementary School and then at Moore Elementary School. She retired after teaching for 30 years, but continued to substitute teach until Great Grandchildren came along.

She is survived by her brother Joel Merville Kestner (Janeece), Daughter, Tracie DuRard Irwin (Porter), Son, James Earle (Jase) DuRard (Carrie), Grandchildren, Joseph Daniel Smotherman, Ashley DuRard Bytomski,(Trevor) James Pierce DuRard, Taylor Hart DuRard, niece, Kelsie Kestner Richardson, Taylor), cousin and best friend Priscilla Grooms Stephens. 3 great grandchildren and 1 great niece and nephew.

Visitation and a celebration of Life to be held at Williamson Memorial, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064 on Tuesday, Sept 17 from 12-1. Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 16, from 5-7 and again Tuesday from 11-12 prior to the celebration of life with Martha Ann Irwin Officiating. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Special Thanks to the staff of The Goldton of Spring Hill and Gentiva Hospice for all the love they gave Jamie and her family.

Memorials in honor of Jamie may be given to Jonathan’s Path (jonathanspath.org) https://jonathanspath.org/2024/09/13/in-loving-memory-jamie-kestner-carr/

