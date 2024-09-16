OBITUARY: Patrick Stephen Lowery

Patrick Stephen Lowery, age 76, passed away on September 11, 2024, after a long fight with complications from heart surgery, surrounded by his wife and children.

Born to James and Dorothy Lowery on July 18, 1943 in Collinwood, TN, Patrick’s whole life was a testament to God’s powerful grace and love.

At age 12, he started down the wrong path leading to many arrests, felonies and eventually prison. Although things seemed hopeless, God had a much more fulfilling plan in the days ahead. After a life-changing encounter with the Holy Spirit in prison, Patrick dedicated the rest of his life to spreading the gospel to anyone who would listen.

Patrick was known by many for his compassion and his heart for the underprivileged and forgotten. He had this way of making people feel special by his big hugs and telling folks to, “Have a God day!” When Patrick said he would be praying for you, he truly meant it.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, and his children, Chris, Sissy, Stephen, Dustin and Josh.

Visitation will be held at the Spring Hill Memorial Park located at 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN at 12:00 pm on September 17, 2024. The service will begin at 1:00 pm. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to https://gofund.me/2d4cd2e6 to help cover ICU and funeral costs. Thank you!

