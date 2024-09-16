OBITUARY: John A. Shields M.D.

John A. Shields, M.D. passed away September 13, 2024 at Alive Hospice surrounded by family.

He was born August 7, 1932, the son of Arlie Cox Shields and David W. Shields, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jacqueline Jones Shields as well as three children, Charlotte Franks, John Shields, Jr. (Ellen), Melissa Shields, four grandchildren, Emily Shields, Nori England (Cody), Sam Shields (Beth), John Shields, III and five great-grandchildren, Carter Bryant, Jude England, Liam England, Avalee Ann Shields and Adelaide Faye Shields. He is also survived by his brother Sam Shields and sister-in-law Mayet Shields, nieces Ashley and Lauren Shields, nephew Ben Shields.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie and David Shields, brothers James Shields and David Shields, III and his parents-in-law Naomi and Stanley Jones.

He was born at home, the doctor arriving in a horse and buggy! Eventually the family comprised four boys who lived on a farm, exposed at a young age to Patton’s troops doing maneuvers on their land! John knew of war rations and victory gardens, one grown by his family, and the life changes brought about by a war far away. His parents were part of a small group of families who started the congregation that would be known as Forest Mill United Methodist Church. He joined his extended family by helping with the build as a young man. It became his home church, beloved then and now.

John lived into a “quality of life” defined by who he was rather than what he did or accomplished. He was raised in Manchester, Tennessee by parents who modeled the importance of character, integrity, honesty, resilience, education and a concern for the greater good. The structure of his life came from a love of God that mandated a love for his neighbor. He lived that out in untold, quiet ways, known to few. While many of these were known to few, all of us experienced John’s kind and gentle ways and the way he loved us as his neighbor, the gospel lived out day to day.

He was focused and consistent, goals unwavering, humble always. He was a lifelong learner and lifelong teacher, curious and well read. He enjoyed travel and felt it served to widen perspective and build a more inclusive view.

Family celebrations and reunions always brought a singular joy, time together a gift. Weeklong summer visits by grandchildren, ballgames and school performances along the way were welcome respite from a busy career and provided plenty of memories for later years. Annual picnics at Centennial Park with friends and colleagues and their families became a mainstay for a symphony performance and volleyball, an event that grew in the ensuing years. Summer trips that included four generations were always a highlight and were reflections of his love for his children and grandchildren. He was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren, as well as his great-grandchildren. He embraced wife Jackie’s newfound genetic siblings along the way and was a willing and gracious host to many reunions that brought them together.

John started his medical career in his hometown of Manchester, Tennessee in General Practice, and then added a four-year surgical residency some years later at Baptist Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He met a Head Nurse named Jackie during that time whom he married in 1975. They worked together over his career in Nashville, a joy they both agreed proved a gift. John enjoyed a 20-year career in General Surgery, with a passion for medicine in his surgical specialty as well as trauma and laparoscopic surgery. He never excluded patients because of their lack of resources or insurance coverage and felt medical care should not require qualification.

John was a member of the American College of Surgeons as well as the local and state medical societies, Nashville Surgical Society, TMA and Military Medical Association.

His final retirement came at age 85 after serving with the Military Processing Entrance Station for several years, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. He liked the 40-hour work week!

He was a veteran, having served 36 years in the Air Force, beginning in college. He served in the active-duty Air Force, transferring to the Reserves and then Tennessee Air National Guard. He was a flight surgeon and served as the Commander of the 118th TAC Hospital. He also served as the State Air Surgeon of Tennessee. He was a member of the military societies, served on numerous promotion boards, provided flight physicals for the FAA and was deployed to Saudi Arabia just prior to the first Gulf War in 1991. He was a graduate of the War College, a pre-requisite for his promotion to Colonel. He was immensely proud of his service in the military and had a great appreciation for their mission.

He was an avid tennis player and golfer, enjoying many games at Richland Country Club, where he was a member for over 40 years.

John was a long-time member of Brentwood United Methodist Church and the Seekers Sunday School Class. Through those relationships he was called to engage in support of community revitalization through Harvest Hands CDC and numerous inner-city ministries that fostered education and built long time relationships. He felt a real responsibility to be a part of ministries that empowered and recognized the value of reciprocal respect and fostered care and concern for the least of these. Again, under the radar.

The family wishes to express profound gratitude to Dr. Robert Graham for his ongoing, compassionate medical care, his expertise and advice… and to the staff of Alive Hospice, whose hands and smiles brought comfort to his last days. Their attention to the smallest detail speaks to their empathy and care.

To celebrate John’s life, a service will be held Thursday, September 19 at 11 o’clock in the Chapel of Brentwood United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Davis Chappell and Rev. Dr. Doug Meeks officiating, immediately followed by interment in the columbarium at the church. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 10 o’clock.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Forest Mill United Methodist Church, 3804 McMinnville Highway, Manchester, TN. 37355.

