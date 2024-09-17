OBITUARY: Lewis Bryan Apple

Lewis Bryan Apple, age 93 passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children, on September 14, 2024.

He was born on October 14, 1930 to James Marlin and Mary Ila Kirby Apple in Jackson County, TN.

Lewis was a longtime resident of Thompson’s Station, TN. Everyone knew his little blue house where he spent many hours watching passersby on his front porch.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Clarice Evelyn Taylor Apple, his parents, and his sister, Evelyn Smith. He is survived by his children, Debbie (Carl) Hastings, Marcia (J.N.) Franks, Michael Apple, Vic (Diana) Apple and Lori (Glenn) Funk, his three sisters, Maurine York, Nell Highers and Pat England.

The joy of his life was his twelve grandchildren, Jason and Jeremy Hastings, Jill Hastings Burgett, Tonya Franks Wilson, Bryana Franks, Talon and Chase Apple, Alex and Emily Apple and Mary Landon, Rob and Sam Funk.

He is also survived by his twelve great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Next Steps at Vanderbilt (www.vanderbilt.alumniq.com) or Alive Hospice (www.alivehospice.org)

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

