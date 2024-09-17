Photo of the Day: September 17, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Luke Bryan performed some new songs from his Mind Of A Country Boy album, which is due out on September 27. The release launch party was held at the Green Door Gourmet in Nashville, with country-themed elements as nods to Luke’s upbringing and lifestyle, including boiled peanuts and farm vegetables as take-away party favors, Luke-themed cocktails, and his performance held in the barn on the property. Watch the video from the event here.

