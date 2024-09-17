OBITUARY: Erin Michael Perkins

Jen Haley
Erin Michael Perkins, age 48 of Fairview, TN passed away September 16, 2024.

He was a 1994 Graduate of Franklin High School and attended Columbia State Community College. Erin spent nearly 20 years as a Clerk with Williamson County Property Tax Department where his smile greeted so many citizens of Williamson County. He loved his family dearly and was a loving father and friend to many.

Preceded in death by parents, Ken Perkins and Rozanne Thomason Kinnie.

Survived by: sons, Jacob Leighton Perkins and Lee William Perkins; brother, Cris Perkins; sister, Robyn (Pete Pierson) Perkins and stepfather, John Kinnie.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 22, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service.

