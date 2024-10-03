OBITUARY: Laura Jean Knight

Laura Jean Knight, age 46, passed away on September 29, 2024 in Nashville, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanette and William Burke Sr. and sister, Lynne Burke.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Knight; children, Will and Andrew Knight; brother, William (Ann-Marie) Burke Jr.

Laura was born on June 2, 1978, and was raised in the Southwest Chicago Suburb of Oak Lawn, Illinois.

She attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and upon graduation began what would be a decorated 20 plus year career in Human Resources for Mars Inc.

Laura was promoted numerous times throughout her work career. Her job took her, and later her family, from Illinois (Yorkville & Chicago), to Tennessee (Chattanooga & Nashville), to Missouri (Chesterfield), overseas to the United Kingdom (London), and then back to Tennessee for a second time.

Laura was an animal lover, with numerous dogs throughout her life, which made it that much more fitting that her work career was largely focused on pet care and wellness.

Laura loved to read in her spare time. She loved to travel, and she was also a fan of the theatre.

Laura spent most weekends over the last several years attending her children’s numerous sporting events. She will be remembered as a person who loved her friends and family and she will be dearly missed.

The family requests Memorial Contributions be made to the Pedigree Foundation at https://www.pedigreefoundation.org

Visitation with the family will be from 10 am to 11 am on Monday, October 7 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 am.

Burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum in Alsip, IL on a date TBD.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Laura, please visit the Tribute Wall. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

