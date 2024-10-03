OBITUARY: Sewell Martin Sr.

Sewell Martin, Sr., age 84, passed away on Monday, October 1st, 2024, at his residence in Fairview.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, was the son of the late John Homer Martin and the late Mattie Gordon Martin.

He spent his career as a factory worker and a farmer. He loved farming, hunting, going dancing, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mollie Marie Green; infant daughter, Patricia; son, Sewell Jr.; brothers, Boyd, Hubert, Wayne, and Randy Martin; nephews, Joe, and Thomas Martin; niece, Nancy Brannon; and great niece, Crystal Martin.

He is survived by his daughters, Karen (Fred) Veal, Loretta Parker, and Sandra Martin (Shannon); brothers, Alton “Fuzzy” Martin, Wallace Martin, and Jerry Martin; sisters, Jewel Green and Elizabeth Martin; grandchildren, Christina, Tony (Kelsie), Justin (Stacy), Brittany, Taylor, and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Blaze, Kamaria, Rylan, Levi, Lily, Grantley, Darian, and Remington; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Tim Howell.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, October 7th, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Anglin Cemetery. Visitation with the family on Sunday from 3:00 until 7:00 PM and after 12:00 Noon on Monday all at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Sewell Martin Memorial Fund.

