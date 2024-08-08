OBITUARY: Judy Ann Donahue

Judy Ann Donahue was born on May 31, 1950 to the late Robert Long and Ruth (Waller) Long in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Judy was a warm, compassionate and caring person and this was shown in her personal life but also every day as a certified caregiver in many facilities throughout Tennessee caring for others daily. She was able to show those around her the true meaning of a gentle heart, kindness, joy and unconditional love.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Kristy Swafford and her son Randy Jenkins.

She is survived by her children, Donnie Breeden, Billy Breeden (Linda), and Robert Jenkins (Erica), grandchildren, Chace, Brandon, Brock, Lance, Madison and Mackenzie, and three great-grandchildren.

Judy loved cooking for her family. The famous most requested items of her family were her hot cornbread and tamales. She enjoyed her sweet dachshund, Gracie. She had the companionship of Gracie for over 12 years.

Judy will be profoundly missed by her family, friends and the people that had the privilege of her care. Her spirit will continue to guide and inspire all who were blessed to know her.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

