Nashville Sounds to Host Pilgrimage Night at Horizon Park

For the second year in a row, baseball, music, and giving team up to make an impact in Music City. Partnering with Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and Gibson Gives, the Nashville Sounds is set to host “Pilgrimage Night” at First Horizon Park on September 15.

Taking on the Memphis Redbirds in their final game of the 2024 season, the Sounds’ gates will officially open at 5:00 p.m., with the ceremonial first pitches set to occur at 5:45 p.m., and the game scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. Cesar Gueikian, President and CEO of Gibson and Pilgrimage co-founder Kevin Griffin (best known as Better Than Ezra’s frontman) will throw the first pitches.

In addition, there will be pre-show activities on the concourse with performances from EIC Williamson County Schools Battle of the Bands contest winners. The first 1,000 fans at the ballpark will receive exclusive Gibson/Pilgrimage guitar picks with one lucky golden pick. The golden pick winner will get to choose a special Epiphone guitar from the Gibson Garage Nashville. There will also be a QR code on the screens throughout the game to register to win a custom Pilgrimage Festival Gibson guitar.

$5 of each ticket sold will be donated to Gibson Gives, the philanthropic division of the legendary music brand Gibson, to raise funds to help spread the gift of music far and wide. Tickets for “Pilgrimage Night” can be bought here.

Gibson Gives, supports the music community assisting non-profit organizations in their efforts to advance musicians, youth-focused music education, health and wellness initiatives, and inclusive musical partnerships worldwide. The Gibson Gives Scholarship program has provided direct financial support to young students with music career aspirations and is on track to help even more players in 2024. Gibson Gives a 501(c)(3), is committed to cultivating and offering steadfast support for all communities. To date, Gibson Gives has raised over $4.5 million and enabled $46 million in funding for key organizations through product donations and meaningful giving worldwide, with 100 percent of all donations to and from Gibson Gives going towards providing the gift of music.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2024 season are on sale now here. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].

On September 28 & 29, the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will return to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. Celebrating the 10-year anniversary, festival headliners for 2024 include Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Hozier and NEEDTOBREATHE with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lukas Nelson, The Brook & The Bluff, Allison Russell and Chance Peña on Saturday (9/28) and COIN, Stephen Sanchez, Better Than Ezra, Myles Smith, The Cadillac Three, and Sierra Hull on Sunday (9/29), plus many more.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email