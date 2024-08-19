OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Joe’ Wilburn Locke

Joseph “Joe” Wilburn Locke, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at home in Franklin TN surrounded by family at the age of 83.

Born on November 4, 1940, he was the youngest of six born to the late Albert and Stella Locke. Joe’s fun-loving, kind and generous spirit was felt by all he encountered and he will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his son Jeffery Allen Locke, Parents Albert Davis Locke and Stella Myatt Locke, grandfather Constable Samuel Claybrooks Locke and grandmother Beatrice Hendricks Locke, Brother Austin Davis “AD” and wife Edith Locke, sister Ruth and husband Julian Moore, sister Norma Jean and husband Les Caum, special sister Diane Locke

Survived by his loving wife of 60 years Joyce Clifton Locke, son Jason Locke and wife Tammy Locke, daughter Julie Bautista-Locke, grandsons Nathan Locke and wife Kelsey Locke, Dillon Locke, James Locke, Jeffery Bautista-Locke, Jonathan Bautista-Locke. Sisters Edna Berrett and Louise Childress and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe worked as a Glazier for many years and was a mentor to many as well as a prankster. He was a small business owner with a service station in Brentwood and later Nashville where his sons and several nephews worked during their teenage years. He was known to be generous to travelers down on their luck and would purchase meals for those in need. He never met a stranger and could talk for hours with someone he just met.

Joe adored his family and loved spending time with them. He and daughter Julie had a standing Sunday date to watch NASCAR or football, depending on the season.

Funeral service and burial will be at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN. Visitation with family will be Monday, August 19, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with graveside service immediately following in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to a charity of your choice in his honor.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

