Williamson County Property Transfers July 29, 2024

See where houses and property sold from July 29 to August 2, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,670,000 Keystone Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 10 1741 Masters Dr Franklin 37064 $717,944 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2025 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $875,000 338 3rd Ave S Franklin 37064 $690,442 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2013 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $3,641,400 Simmons Ridge Sec12 Pb 81 Pg 128 6097 Red Bird Cir Franklin 37067 $985,000 Highlands At Ladd Park Section 05 Pb 49 Pg 140 230 Truman Rd W Franklin 37064 $427,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2665 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $665,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2632 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,050,000 Willowsprings Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 44 348 Whitewater Way Franklin 37064 $1,470,000 Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123 9329 Navaho Dr Brentwood 37027 $622,473 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61 7426 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $2,175,000 Exum Pb 76 Pg 34 2369 Henpeck Ln Franklin 37064 $1,900,000 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8685 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,200,000 Guffee Farms Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63 6848 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove 37046 $850,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 149 413 Logans Cir Franklin 37067 $400,000 Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Cb 1233 Carriage Park Dr Franklin 37064 $380,000 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51 1101 Downs Blvd #88 Franklin 37064 $3,010,000 Ashlyn Pb 83 Pg 40 7309 Katherine Ct Fairview 37062 $788,960 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 407 Aiken Ln Franklin 37064 $310,000 170 Old Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $2,930,000 Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135 7805 Bootleg Pvt Ct College Grove 37046 $1,245,000 Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 26 1616 Sunset Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,250,000 Crockett Hills Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 29 8300 Alamo Rd Brentwood 37027 $880,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3030 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,165,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 130 6706 Betts Ct College Grove 37046 $561,000 Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164 712 W Statue Ct Franklin 37067 $1,275,000 Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 25 Pg 90 211 Waterbury Cir Franklin 37067 $1,750,000 4145 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $900,000 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $937,900 Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64 3087 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $507,500 Carter Subdivision Pb 51 Pg 114 1227 Mulberry St Franklin 37064 $302,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C144 2004 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $3,075,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29 6200 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $695,000 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 96 7182 Winfrey Dr Fairview 37062 $930,000 Founders Pointe Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 22 109 Blossom Ct Franklin 37064 $2,425,000 Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 39 1916 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3015 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $1,550,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 119 5315 Curlybark Pl Brentwood 37027 $620,000 8496 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060 $925,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142 785 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $2,730,888 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9295 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $426,800 Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13 2177 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000 Temple Hills Sec 8 Pb 9 Pg 122 109 Collinwood Close Franklin 37064 $455,000 Lexington Farms Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 106 106 Coolmore Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,166,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 46 1716 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $683,900 Wynwood Park Ph1 Pb 73 Pg 60 7113 Frances St Fairview 37062 $392,500 Forrest Crossing Pb 45 Pg 57 311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 150b Franklin 37064 $180,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b White Rock Rd Spring Hill 37174 $513,500 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7048 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 Raintree Forest Sec 4-d Pb 16 Pg 82 9440 Timber Ridge Ct Brentwood 37027 $535,000 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103 1419 Wildwood Ct Franklin 37064 $1,411,370 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3350 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,085,000 Avalon Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 137 454 Beauchamp Cir Franklin 37067 $559,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2726 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51 1101 Downs Blvd #83 Franklin 37064 $680,000 Burgess Sam Barnhill Rd Primm Springs 38476 $659,940 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 409 Aiken Ln Franklin 37064 $515,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3246 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,520,000 Chenoweth Sec 3 Pb 16 Pg 139 918 Ashford Ct Brentwood 37027 $875,000 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2246 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $562,500 Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 106 2731 New Port Royal Rd Thompson Station 37179 $1,200,000 5454 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $787,500 Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30 Jonny Bennett Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $789,900 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4004 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069 $2,427,278 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1629 Kaschlina Pt Brentwood 37027 $1,060,000 Belle Rive Pb 6 Pg 109 6015 Belle Rive Dr Brentwood 37027 $185,000 June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143 104 Cardiff Dr Spring Hill 37174 $300,000 Collinsworth Eric Pb 81 Pg 72 Younger Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $448,800 Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119 2510 Preston Way Spring Hill 37174 $2,177,417 Goodwin Farms Pb 81 Pg 93 1815 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $879,953 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7283 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $3,600,000 Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41 1611 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,485,000 Benington 2 Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 16 234 Belgian Rd Nolensville 37135 $557,000 Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 84 2037 Fiona Way Spring Hill 37174 $580,000 Hickory Springs Pb 60 Pg 75 7621 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $995,000 Williams Grove Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 123 9427 Lillian Ln Brentwood 37027 $500,000 Row @ Fernvale Pb 58 Pg 1 7303 Hunting Camp Rd Fairview 37062 $932,000 Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04 Pb 48 Pg 71 476 Molly Bright Ln Franklin 37064 $745,000 James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block C 200 James Ave Franklin 37064 $745,000 James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block C 200 James Ave Franklin 37064 $598,400 Commons @ Gateway Pb 60 Pg 101 916 Gateway Ct Franklin 37069 $1,825,000 Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3 1068 Calico St Franklin 37064 $440,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 215 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $975,000 Crockett Hills Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 53 1605 Crockett Hills Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,260,000 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6551 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $1,275,000 Watkins Creek Sec 3 Pb 41 Pg 55 3459 Stagecoach Dr Franklin 37067 $1,130,000 Brookfield Sec 6-b Pb 34 Pg 27 2493 Titans Ln Brentwood 37027 $830,900 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4012 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069 $1,969,990 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1676 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $870,000 Spencer Hall Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 37 3105 Bishops Way Franklin 37064 $1,315,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec3 Pb 60 Pg 46 419 Mealer St Franklin 37067 $1,222,500 Benington Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 67 1876 Erlinger Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,340,105 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6024 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $530,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 22 2825 Tweed Pl Thompsons Sta 37179 $514,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3001 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,390,000 Falls Grove Sec3 Pb 65 Pg 11 7084 Crimson Leaf Ln College Grove 37046 $256,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 7024 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $365,000 Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67 113 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $7,900,000 Lilly Lake Pb 51 Pg 31 5005 Lilly Valley Pvt Trl Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 5956 N Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $13,726,400 2183 Kidd Rd Nolensville 37135 $347,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 580 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $540,000 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103 1202 Twin Oaks Dr Franklin 37064 $1,551,849 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2943 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $30,000,000 2183 Kidd Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,250,000 Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 26 2300 Jonahs Ridge Ct Nolensville 37135 $845,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61 5085 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $485,000 Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53 1711 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $585,000 Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53 1716 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $559,900 Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 52 2702 Lydia Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 2105 Emery Ln Franklin 37064 $1,060,000 Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107 4068 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $959,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 112 Saddlewalk Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,043,500 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7880 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,900,000 Crews Charles E Jr 5900 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $320,000 Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Cb 506 Clearbrook Ct Franklin 37064 $1,582,575 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1041 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $875,000 Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 Pb 10 Pg 127 1120 Ascot Ln Franklin 37064 $1,134,157 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7332 Crowell Dr College Grove 37046 $850,621 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 219 Asterwood Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,225,000 Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43 305 Hayeswood Dr Brentwood 37027 $753,702 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2634 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $794,256 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2624 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $524,500 7341 Southern Rd Fairview 37062 $600,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 104 Leaf Ct Franklin 37067 $1,306,801 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7068 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $5,280,000 Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58 2048 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,640,000 Elmbrooke Sec 2-3 Pb 56 Pg 8 9512 Elmbrooke Blvd Brentwood 37027 $870,500 Cheswicke Farm Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 104 620 Grange Hill Ct Franklin 37067 $505,000 Cox Run Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 15 7320 Shayla Ct Fairview 37062 $675,000 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 1012 Walton Rd Franklin 37069 $3,500,000 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 9915 Elland Rd Brentwood 37027 $519,000 Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 12 2828 Curacao Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,000 Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22 125 Morning Mist Ln Franklin 37064 $850,000 5440 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 58 9329 Norwegian Red Dr Nolensville 37135 $91,300 7255 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $435,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 41 Pg 98 1067 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $675,000 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16 2014 Keiser St Spring Hill 37174 $890,000 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17 1027 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $475,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 47 2010 Trent Park Dr Franklin 37069 $840,000 Redwing Meadows Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 48 1364 Caroline Cir Franklin 37064 $1,713,064 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4793 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $830,000 Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 30 Pg 57 515 Cairnview Dr Franklin 37064 $900,000 Lochridge Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 61 5064 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,199,163 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1622 Kaschlina Pt Brentwood 37027 $1,255,000 Timberline Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 48 152 Timberline Dr Franklin 37069 $950,000 Echo Pb 80 Pg 122 1712 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $715,000 Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39 903 Savoy Ct Franklin 37064 $815,000 Stream Valley Sec7 Pb 60 Pg 44 4015 Mossy Rock Ln Franklin 37064 $650,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91 2759 Trasbin Ct Spring Hill, 37174 $495,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8080 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $745,000 Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5 Pb 50 Pg 114 205 Watson View Dr Franklin 37067 $532,650 Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60 5066 Birchcroft Ln Franklin 37064 $560,000 Cameron Farms Sec 5-b Pb 21 Pg 52 2988 Iroquois Dr Thompson Station 37179 $1,442,202 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6030 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Grove Park Addition 1 Pb 49 Pg 127 3700 Bosk Ln College Grove 37046 $1,300,000 Concord Chase Est Pb 14 Pg 74 1510 Knox Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Crockett Cove Ph 1 Pb 9 Pg 110 8313 Alamo Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,000,000 3215 Boyd Mill Pk Franklin 37064 $525,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93 1836 Brentwood Pointe Dr Franklin 37067 $758,672 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61 7425 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,683,365 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 403 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $813,300 Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147 1174 Mccoury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,249,999 Abington Ridge Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 114 5013 Abington Ridge Ln Franklin 37067 $590,000 Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97 2036 Upland Dr Franklin 37067 $950,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa Pb 27 Pg 36 205 Bexley Park Dr Franklin 37069 $2,410,000 Arnold Homes Llc Pb 77 Pg 55 2622 Clayton Arnold Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $800,000 Rizer Point Sec3 Pb 60 Pg 111 1209 Reese Dr Franklin 37069 $871,931 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4000 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069 $1,369,900 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7023 Starnes Creek Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,326,120 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3356 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,320,017 Falls Grove Sec3 Pb 65 Pg 11 7000 Crimson Leaf Ln College Grove 37046

