Williamson County Property Transfers July 29, 2024

See where houses and property sold from July 29 to August 2, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,670,000Keystone Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 101741 Masters DrFranklin37064
$717,944Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162025 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$875,000338 3rd Ave SFranklin37064
$690,442Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162013 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$3,641,400Simmons Ridge Sec12 Pb 81 Pg 1286097 Red Bird CirFranklin37067
$985,000Highlands At Ladd Park Section 05 Pb 49 Pg 140230 Truman Rd WFranklin37064
$427,000Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852665 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$665,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132632 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,050,000Willowsprings Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 44348 Whitewater WayFranklin37064
$1,470,000Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 1239329 Navaho DrBrentwood37027
$622,473Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 617426 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$2,175,000Exum Pb 76 Pg 342369 Henpeck LnFranklin37064
$1,900,000Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098685 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,200,000Guffee Farms Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 636848 Falls Ridge LnCollege Grove37046
$850,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 149413 Logans CirFranklin37067
$400,000Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Cb1233 Carriage Park DrFranklin37064
$380,000Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 511101 Downs Blvd #88Franklin37064
$3,010,000Ashlyn Pb 83 Pg 407309 Katherine CtFairview37062
$788,960Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14407 Aiken LnFranklin37064
$310,000170 Old Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$2,930,000Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 1357805 Bootleg Pvt CtCollege Grove37046
$1,245,000Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 261616 Sunset Park DrNolensville37135
$1,250,000Crockett Hills Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 298300 Alamo RdBrentwood37027
$880,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273030 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,165,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1306706 Betts CtCollege Grove37046
$561,000Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164712 W Statue CtFranklin37067
$1,275,000Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 25 Pg 90211 Waterbury CirFranklin37067
$1,750,0004145 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$900,000Shoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$937,900Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 643087 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$507,500Carter Subdivision Pb 51 Pg 1141227 Mulberry StFranklin37064
$302,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C1442004 Granville RdFranklin37064
$3,075,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 296200 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$695,000Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 967182 Winfrey DrFairview37062
$930,000Founders Pointe Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 22109 Blossom CtFranklin37064
$2,425,000Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 391916 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143015 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$1,550,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 1195315 Curlybark PlBrentwood37027
$620,0008496 Taliaferro RdEagleville37060
$925,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142785 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$2,730,888Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119295 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$426,800Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 132177 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$850,000Temple Hills Sec 8 Pb 9 Pg 122109 Collinwood CloseFranklin37064
$455,000Lexington Farms Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 106106 Coolmore CtSpring Hill37174
$1,166,000Raintree Forest So Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 461716 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$683,900Wynwood Park Ph1 Pb 73 Pg 607113 Frances StFairview37062
$392,500Forrest Crossing Pb 45 Pg 57311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 150bFranklin37064
$180,000Spring Hill Place Sec 3-bWhite Rock RdSpring Hill37174
$513,500Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137048 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,050,000Raintree Forest Sec 4-d Pb 16 Pg 829440 Timber Ridge CtBrentwood37027
$535,000Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1031419 Wildwood CtFranklin37064
$1,411,370Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973350 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,085,000Avalon Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 137454 Beauchamp CirFranklin37067
$559,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282726 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$400,000Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 511101 Downs Blvd #83Franklin37064
$680,000Burgess SamBarnhill RdPrimm Springs38476
$659,940Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14409 Aiken LnFranklin37064
$515,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503246 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$1,520,000Chenoweth Sec 3 Pb 16 Pg 139918 Ashford CtBrentwood37027
$875,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122246 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$562,500Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 1062731 New Port Royal RdThompson Station37179
$1,200,0005454 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$787,500Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30Jonny Bennett RdThompsons Station37179
$789,900Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104004 Penfield DrFranklin37069
$2,427,278Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121629 Kaschlina PtBrentwood37027
$1,060,000Belle Rive Pb 6 Pg 1096015 Belle Rive DrBrentwood37027
$185,000June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143104 Cardiff DrSpring Hill37174
$300,000Collinsworth Eric Pb 81 Pg 72Younger Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$448,800Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1192510 Preston WaySpring Hill37174
$2,177,417Goodwin Farms Pb 81 Pg 931815 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$879,953Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827283 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$3,600,000Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 411611 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$1,485,000Benington 2 Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 16234 Belgian RdNolensville37135
$557,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 842037 Fiona WaySpring Hill37174
$580,000Hickory Springs Pb 60 Pg 757621 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$995,000Williams Grove Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 1239427 Lillian LnBrentwood37027
$500,000Row @ Fernvale Pb 58 Pg 17303 Hunting Camp RdFairview37062
$932,000Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04 Pb 48 Pg 71476 Molly Bright LnFranklin37064
$745,000James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block C200 James AveFranklin37064
$598,400Commons @ Gateway Pb 60 Pg 101916 Gateway CtFranklin37069
$1,825,000Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 31068 Calico StFranklin37064
$440,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107215 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$975,000Crockett Hills Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 531605 Crockett Hills BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,260,000St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886551 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$1,275,000Watkins Creek Sec 3 Pb 41 Pg 553459 Stagecoach DrFranklin37067
$1,130,000Brookfield Sec 6-b Pb 34 Pg 272493 Titans LnBrentwood37027
$830,900Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104012 Penfield DrFranklin37069
$1,969,990Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121676 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$870,000Spencer Hall Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 373105 Bishops WayFranklin37064
$1,315,000Hurstbourne Park Sec3 Pb 60 Pg 46419 Mealer StFranklin37067
$1,222,500Benington Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 671876 Erlinger DrNolensville37135
$1,340,105Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396024 Congress DrFranklin37064
$530,000Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 222825 Tweed PlThompsons Sta 37179
$514,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503001 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$1,390,000Falls Grove Sec3 Pb 65 Pg 117084 Crimson Leaf LnCollege Grove37046
$256,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1477024 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$365,000Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67113 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$7,900,000Lilly Lake Pb 51 Pg 315005 Lilly Valley Pvt TrlFranklin37064
$1,500,0005956 N Lick Creek RdFranklin37064
$13,726,4002183 Kidd RdNolensville37135
$347,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85580 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$540,000Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1031202 Twin Oaks DrFranklin37064
$1,551,849Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362943 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$30,000,0002183 Kidd RdNolensville37135
$1,250,000Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 262300 Jonahs Ridge CtNolensville37135
$845,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 615085 Donovan StFranklin37064
$485,000Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 531711 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$585,000Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 531716 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$559,900Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 522702 Lydia CtThompsons Station37179
$400,000Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2642105 Emery LnFranklin37064
$1,060,000Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 1074068 Camberley StFranklin37064
$959,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113112 Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$1,043,500Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247880 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$1,900,000Crews Charles E Jr5900 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$320,000Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Cb506 Clearbrook CtFranklin37064
$1,582,575Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731041 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$875,000Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 Pb 10 Pg 1271120 Ascot LnFranklin37064
$1,134,157Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367332 Crowell DrCollege Grove37046
$850,621June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113219 Asterwood CirThompsons Station37179
$1,225,000Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43305 Hayeswood DrBrentwood37027
$753,702June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132634 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$794,256June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132624 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$524,5007341 Southern RdFairview37062
$600,000Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136104 Leaf CtFranklin37067
$1,306,801Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247068 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$5,280,000Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 582048 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$1,640,000Elmbrooke Sec 2-3 Pb 56 Pg 89512 Elmbrooke BlvdBrentwood37027
$870,500Cheswicke Farm Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 104620 Grange Hill CtFranklin37067
$505,000Cox Run Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 157320 Shayla CtFairview37062
$675,000Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 351012 Walton RdFranklin37069
$3,500,000Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 439915 Elland RdBrentwood37027
$519,000Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 122828 Curacao LnThompsons Station37179
$1,400,000Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22125 Morning Mist LnFranklin37064
$850,0005440 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$1,200,000Farms @ Clovercroft Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 589329 Norwegian Red DrNolensville37135
$91,3007255 Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$435,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 41 Pg 981067 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$675,000Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 162014 Keiser StSpring Hill37174
$890,000Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 171027 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$475,000Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 472010 Trent Park DrFranklin37069
$840,000Redwing Meadows Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 481364 Caroline CirFranklin37064
$1,713,064Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124793 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$830,000Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 30 Pg 57515 Cairnview DrFranklin37064
$900,000Lochridge Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 615064 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$2,199,163Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121622 Kaschlina PtBrentwood37027
$1,255,000Timberline Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 48152 Timberline DrFranklin37069
$950,000Echo Pb 80 Pg 1221712 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$715,000Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39903 Savoy CtFranklin37064
$815,000Stream Valley Sec7 Pb 60 Pg 444015 Mossy Rock LnFranklin37064
$650,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 912759 Trasbin CtSpring Hill,37174
$495,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118080 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$745,000Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5 Pb 50 Pg 114205 Watson View DrFranklin37067
$532,650Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 605066 Birchcroft LnFranklin37064
$560,000Cameron Farms Sec 5-b Pb 21 Pg 522988 Iroquois DrThompson Station37179
$1,442,202Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396030 Congress DrFranklin37064
$2,100,000Grove Park Addition 1 Pb 49 Pg 1273700 Bosk LnCollege Grove37046
$1,300,000Concord Chase Est Pb 14 Pg 741510 Knox Valley DrBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Crockett Cove Ph 1 Pb 9 Pg 1108313 Alamo RdBrentwood37027
$3,000,0003215 Boyd Mill PkFranklin37064
$525,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 931836 Brentwood Pointe DrFranklin37067
$758,672Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 617425 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$1,683,365Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35403 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$813,300Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 1471174 Mccoury LnSpring Hill37174
$1,249,999Abington Ridge Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 1145013 Abington Ridge LnFranklin37067
$590,000Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 972036 Upland DrFranklin37067
$950,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa Pb 27 Pg 36205 Bexley Park DrFranklin37069
$2,410,000Arnold Homes Llc Pb 77 Pg 552622 Clayton Arnold RdThompsons Station37179
$800,000Rizer Point Sec3 Pb 60 Pg 1111209 Reese DrFranklin37069
$871,931Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104000 Penfield DrFranklin37069
$1,369,900Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577023 Starnes Creek BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,326,120Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973356 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$1,320,017Falls Grove Sec3 Pb 65 Pg 117000 Crimson Leaf LnCollege Grove37046

