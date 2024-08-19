Williamson County Property Transfers July 29, 2024

See where houses and property sold from July 29 to August 2, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,670,000
|Keystone Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 10
|1741 Masters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$717,944
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2025 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000
|338 3rd Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$690,442
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2013 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,641,400
|Simmons Ridge Sec12 Pb 81 Pg 128
|6097 Red Bird Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$985,000
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section 05 Pb 49 Pg 140
|230 Truman Rd W
|Franklin
|37064
|$427,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2665 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$665,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2632 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,050,000
|Willowsprings Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 44
|348 Whitewater Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,470,000
|Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123
|9329 Navaho Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$622,473
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61
|7426 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,175,000
|Exum Pb 76 Pg 34
|2369 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8685 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,200,000
|Guffee Farms Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63
|6848 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$850,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 149
|413 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$400,000
|Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Cb
|1233 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51
|1101 Downs Blvd #88
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,010,000
|Ashlyn Pb 83 Pg 40
|7309 Katherine Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$788,960
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|407 Aiken Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$310,000
|170 Old Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,930,000
|Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135
|7805 Bootleg Pvt Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,245,000
|Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 26
|1616 Sunset Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,250,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 29
|8300 Alamo Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$880,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3030 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,165,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 130
|6706 Betts Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$561,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164
|712 W Statue Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,275,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 25 Pg 90
|211 Waterbury Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,750,000
|4145 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$937,900
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|3087 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$507,500
|Carter Subdivision Pb 51 Pg 114
|1227 Mulberry St
|Franklin
|37064
|$302,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C144
|2004 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,075,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29
|6200 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$695,000
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 96
|7182 Winfrey Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$930,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 22
|109 Blossom Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,425,000
|Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 39
|1916 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3015 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 119
|5315 Curlybark Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$620,000
|8496 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$925,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142
|785 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,730,888
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9295 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$426,800
|Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13
|2177 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Temple Hills Sec 8 Pb 9 Pg 122
|109 Collinwood Close
|Franklin
|37064
|$455,000
|Lexington Farms Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 106
|106 Coolmore Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,166,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 46
|1716 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$683,900
|Wynwood Park Ph1 Pb 73 Pg 60
|7113 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$392,500
|Forrest Crossing Pb 45 Pg 57
|311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 150b
|Franklin
|37064
|$180,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b
|White Rock Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$513,500
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7048 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 4-d Pb 16 Pg 82
|9440 Timber Ridge Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$535,000
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|1419 Wildwood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,411,370
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3350 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,085,000
|Avalon Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 137
|454 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$559,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2726 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51
|1101 Downs Blvd #83
|Franklin
|37064
|$680,000
|Burgess Sam
|Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$659,940
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|409 Aiken Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3246 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,520,000
|Chenoweth Sec 3 Pb 16 Pg 139
|918 Ashford Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2246 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$562,500
|Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 106
|2731 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,200,000
|5454 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$787,500
|Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30
|Jonny Bennett Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$789,900
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4004 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,427,278
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1629 Kaschlina Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,060,000
|Belle Rive Pb 6 Pg 109
|6015 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$185,000
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|104 Cardiff Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$300,000
|Collinsworth Eric Pb 81 Pg 72
|Younger Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$448,800
|Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119
|2510 Preston Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,177,417
|Goodwin Farms Pb 81 Pg 93
|1815 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$879,953
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7283 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,600,000
|Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41
|1611 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,485,000
|Benington 2 Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 16
|234 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$557,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 84
|2037 Fiona Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$580,000
|Hickory Springs Pb 60 Pg 75
|7621 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$995,000
|Williams Grove Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 123
|9427 Lillian Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000
|Row @ Fernvale Pb 58 Pg 1
|7303 Hunting Camp Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$932,000
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04 Pb 48 Pg 71
|476 Molly Bright Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$745,000
|James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block C
|200 James Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$745,000
|James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block C
|200 James Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$598,400
|Commons @ Gateway Pb 60 Pg 101
|916 Gateway Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,825,000
|Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3
|1068 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|215 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$975,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 53
|1605 Crockett Hills Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,260,000
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6551 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000
|Watkins Creek Sec 3 Pb 41 Pg 55
|3459 Stagecoach Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,130,000
|Brookfield Sec 6-b Pb 34 Pg 27
|2493 Titans Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$830,900
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4012 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,969,990
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1676 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$870,000
|Spencer Hall Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 37
|3105 Bishops Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,315,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec3 Pb 60 Pg 46
|419 Mealer St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,222,500
|Benington Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 67
|1876 Erlinger Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,340,105
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6024 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$530,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 22
|2825 Tweed Pl
|Thompsons Sta 37179
|$514,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3001 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,390,000
|Falls Grove Sec3 Pb 65 Pg 11
|7084 Crimson Leaf Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$256,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|7024 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$365,000
|Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67
|113 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$7,900,000
|Lilly Lake Pb 51 Pg 31
|5005 Lilly Valley Pvt Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|5956 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$13,726,400
|2183 Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$347,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|580 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$540,000
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|1202 Twin Oaks Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,551,849
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2943 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$30,000,000
|2183 Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,250,000
|Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 26
|2300 Jonahs Ridge Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$845,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61
|5085 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000
|Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53
|1711 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$585,000
|Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53
|1716 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$559,900
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 52
|2702 Lydia Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|2105 Emery Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,060,000
|Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107
|4068 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$959,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|112 Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,043,500
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7880 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,900,000
|Crews Charles E Jr
|5900 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$320,000
|Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Cb
|506 Clearbrook Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,582,575
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1041 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,000
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 Pb 10 Pg 127
|1120 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,134,157
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7332 Crowell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$850,621
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|219 Asterwood Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,225,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43
|305 Hayeswood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$753,702
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2634 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$794,256
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2624 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$524,500
|7341 Southern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|104 Leaf Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,306,801
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7068 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$5,280,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58
|2048 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,640,000
|Elmbrooke Sec 2-3 Pb 56 Pg 8
|9512 Elmbrooke Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$870,500
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 104
|620 Grange Hill Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$505,000
|Cox Run Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 15
|7320 Shayla Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$675,000
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|1012 Walton Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,500,000
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|9915 Elland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$519,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 12
|2828 Curacao Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,000
|Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22
|125 Morning Mist Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|5440 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 58
|9329 Norwegian Red Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$91,300
|7255 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$435,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 41 Pg 98
|1067 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$675,000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16
|2014 Keiser St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$890,000
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17
|1027 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 47
|2010 Trent Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$840,000
|Redwing Meadows Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 48
|1364 Caroline Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,713,064
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4793 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$830,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 30 Pg 57
|515 Cairnview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Lochridge Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 61
|5064 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,199,163
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1622 Kaschlina Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,255,000
|Timberline Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 48
|152 Timberline Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$950,000
|Echo Pb 80 Pg 122
|1712 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$715,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39
|903 Savoy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,000
|Stream Valley Sec7 Pb 60 Pg 44
|4015 Mossy Rock Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91
|2759 Trasbin Ct
|Spring Hill,
|37174
|$495,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8080 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$745,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5 Pb 50 Pg 114
|205 Watson View Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$532,650
|Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60
|5066 Birchcroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-b Pb 21 Pg 52
|2988 Iroquois Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,442,202
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6030 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Grove Park Addition 1 Pb 49 Pg 127
|3700 Bosk Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,300,000
|Concord Chase Est Pb 14 Pg 74
|1510 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Crockett Cove Ph 1 Pb 9 Pg 110
|8313 Alamo Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,000,000
|3215 Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93
|1836 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$758,672
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61
|7425 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,683,365
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|403 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$813,300
|Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147
|1174 Mccoury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,249,999
|Abington Ridge Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 114
|5013 Abington Ridge Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$590,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97
|2036 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$950,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa Pb 27 Pg 36
|205 Bexley Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,410,000
|Arnold Homes Llc Pb 77 Pg 55
|2622 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$800,000
|Rizer Point Sec3 Pb 60 Pg 111
|1209 Reese Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$871,931
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4000 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,369,900
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7023 Starnes Creek Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,326,120
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3356 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,320,017
|Falls Grove Sec3 Pb 65 Pg 11
|7000 Crimson Leaf Ln
|College Grove
|37046
