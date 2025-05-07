Brentwood Voters Elect New Commissioners in Municipal Election

Brentwood voters made decisive choices in the May 2025 municipal election. Registered voters elected three City Commissioners to serve four-year terms, and the results signaled a shift in city leadership.

Incumbent Rhea Little retained his seat, but Mayor Mark Gorman and Commissioner Allison Spears were both unseated. Challengers Janet Donahue and Kim Smithson Gawrys received the next highest number of votes and will join the commission alongside Little.

Final unofficial results:

Janet Donahue – 6,180

Kim Smithson Gawrys – 5,900

Rhea Little – 6,373

Mark Gorman – 2,066

Allison Spears – 2,327

The election drew steady turnout across Brentwood’s precincts, including strong early and mail-in voting.

The results remain unofficial until certified by the Williamson County Election Commission, but no major changes are anticipated.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email