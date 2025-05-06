6 Must See Events at Nissan Stadium

Spring is here and summer is just a few short weeks away. With the warmer weather comes the return of outdoor events.

Nissan Stadium has some exciting upcoming events this spring and summer. The first outdoor concert at the stadium took place on May 1 with Metallica. Other upcoming events feature the stadium tour of Savannah Bananas, and an AC/DC concert. Find all of the details below.

Savannah Bananas

Saturday, May 10, 6:30 pm

The Savannah Bananas are coming to Nissan Stadium on Saturday, May 10, 2025. They are not your typical baseball team. They play Banana Ball – the fastest and most entertaining game of baseball. They’re different, take chances, toe the line, test the rules, and challenge the way things are “supposed” to be. They indicate that Nashville is sold out, but check the website in case more tickets are released closer to game time.

Find tickets here.

AC/DC

Tuesday, May 20, 7 pm

AC/DC Power Up tour kicked off in April and will be in Nashville in May. Special guests will be The Pretty Reckless. This is the band’s first tour in nine years.

Find tickets here.

CMA Fest

June 5 – 8

CMA Fest presented by SoFi is the longest-running Country Music festival in the world.

Find tickets here.

Coldplay: Music of the Spheres World Tour

Tuesday, July 22, 6:30pm

Coldplay brings their world tour to Nashville. The British rock band will kick off the run on May 31, 2025, in Connecticut. They have set dates in Las Vegas, Nevada, Denver, Colorado, El Paso, Texas, Toronto, Ontario, Boston, Massachusettes, Madison, Wisconsin and Miami, Florida.

Find tickets here.

Drum Corps International Marching Music’s Major League

July 25, 7:30pm

Drum Corps International (DCI), Marching Music’s Major League™, brings its 2025 Summer Tour to Nashville for a thrilling, one-night-only competition presented by DeMoulin Bros. & Co., Friday, July 25.

Experience the world’s top drum corps as they deliver electrifying music, powerful drum lines, and high-velocity visual formations across the football field.

Find tickets here.

The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn

Aug 12

The Weeknd released his highly anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow via XO / Republic Records. The new album follows a record breaking 2024, during which The Weeknd became the first artist in history to have 27 songs with over 1 billion streams each on Spotify – he currently has 118 million monthly listeners on the platform.

In support of the full album trilogy, The Weeknd will embark on a brand-new stadium tour across North America this year featuring Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti and special guest Mike Dean.

Find tickets here.

