The Harpeth Hotel Has a Delicious Lineup of Culinary Experiences Planned for May

The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin, at 130 2nd Avenue North, is hosting a variety of culinary experiences throughout the month of May.

See the list of events below:

Bella Notte | May 1

An enchanting Italian-inspired evening, Bella Notte invites guests to indulge in a thoughtfully curated menu paired with romantic ambiance and classic flavors. It’s the perfect night out for couples or friends looking to savor a taste of Italy in the heart of Franklin.

Tickets: https://buytickets.at/theharpethhotel/2144523

Mother’s Day Celebration | May 10

Celebrate Mom with an elevated dining experience featuring seasonal dishes, thoughtful touches and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Designed to make the day feel extra special, this experience offers families a meaningful way to gather and celebrate together.

Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/theharpethhotel/2137033

Napa Valley Wine Dinner | May 17

Wine enthusiasts won’t want to miss this intimate Napa Valley wine dinner, featuring expertly paired courses alongside exceptional wines. The evening offers a guided tasting experience that highlights the craftsmanship and stories behind each pour.

Tickets: https://buytickets.at/theharpethhotel/2144050

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