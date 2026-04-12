Home Eat & Drink The Harpeth Hotel Has a Delicious Lineup of Culinary Experiences Planned for...

The Harpeth Hotel Has a Delicious Lineup of Culinary Experiences Planned for May

By
Donna Vissman
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photo courtesy of Harpeth Hotel

The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin, at 130 2nd Avenue North, is hosting a variety of culinary experiences throughout the month of May.

See the list of events below:

Bella Notte | May 1
An enchanting Italian-inspired evening, Bella Notte invites guests to indulge in a thoughtfully curated menu paired with romantic ambiance and classic flavors. It’s the perfect night out for couples or friends looking to savor a taste of Italy in the heart of Franklin.
Tickets: https://buytickets.at/theharpethhotel/2144523

Mother’s Day Celebration | May 10
Celebrate Mom with an elevated dining experience featuring seasonal dishes, thoughtful touches and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Designed to make the day feel extra special, this experience offers families a meaningful way to gather and celebrate together.
Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/theharpethhotel/2137033

Napa Valley Wine Dinner | May 17
Wine enthusiasts won’t want to miss this intimate Napa Valley wine dinner, featuring expertly paired courses alongside exceptional wines. The evening offers a guided tasting experience that highlights the craftsmanship and stories behind each pour.
Tickets: https://buytickets.at/theharpethhotel/2144050

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