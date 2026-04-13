Franklin Police Probe Suspected Credit Card Fraud

The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of making purchases with several stolen credit cards.

The transactions were made at Target on Galleria Blvd. on the evening of April 4.

The suspect in the case is a white male with a goatee. He was seen in the store wearing khaki pants and a black polo with the word “Security” on it. He left the business in what appears to be a newer, dark blue SUV. It is believed the man may be employed by an area security company.

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Anyone with information on the man is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

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