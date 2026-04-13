Williamson County Performing Arts Center Seeks Musicians and Vocalists for One-Hit Wonder Musical Revue

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are now accepting audition submissions for its upcoming original musical revue, One Hit Wonderful!

This high-energy production celebrates one-hit wonders from the 1960s and 1970s that soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Featuring iconic songs, rich harmonies, and a live band, the show highlights the unforgettable hits that defined a generation.

The production team is seeking versatile performers, including musicians who sing and strong vocalists. Open positions include drums, bass, guitar, trombone, and woodwinds (saxophone, clarinet, flute), as well as two female vocalists. One female vocalist must be able to play acoustic guitar.

Auditions will be held by appointment on Monday, May 11, 2026, and Tuesday, May 12, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center.

All roles are paid.

Performances of One Hit Wonderful! will take place August 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2026, at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center.

Interested performers should submit their information to [email protected] to receive next steps.

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