Don’t Miss the Franklin Cocktail Festival

Get ready to sip, savor, and celebrate! The inaugural Franklin Cocktail Festival is coming to the picturesque Westhaven Lakeside (1001 Westhaven Blvd, Franklin, TN 37064) on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 5 pm – 8 pm. This exciting new event promises an unforgettable evening blending expertly crafted cocktails, stunning lakeside views, live entertainment, and a vibrant atmosphere. Cocktail enthusiasts are invited to experience ten sample-sized signature cocktails, each bursting with unique flavors and creativity. Guests can socialize against the beautiful backdrop of Westhaven Lake while enjoying live music.

For an elevated experience, Diamond Cellar VIP tickets offer early entry at 4:00 PM, additional exclusive cocktails, gourmet bites provided by Scout’s Pub, and a commemorative glass. Groups can also take advantage of special pricing with Party Packs – purchase 6 or more. General Admission or VIP tickets for a discounted rate.

Tickets for the Franklin Cocktail Festival are on sale now at franklincocktailfestival.com.

This event is not only a celebration of fine summer spirits, but also a way to support the local community. A portion of the proceeds from the Franklin Cocktail Festival will benefit The Westhaven Foundation.

Tickets & Information: franklincocktailfestival.com. Limited tickets are available. Don’t miss out on this epic evening of cocktails, community, and lakeside vibes.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email