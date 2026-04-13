YMCA of Middle Tennessee Joins National Campaign to Protect Children from Online Predators

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is joining Ys across the country to raise awareness and inspire action to protect children from abuse, with a special focus on digital safety for kids.

As part of the national Five Days of Action® campaign, observed April 13-17, 2026, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee will share resources and educate parents and caregivers on how to navigate the ever-changing digital world. The Y believes that every adult has a role to play in protecting children, on and offline.

“Digital tools offer powerful opportunities for young people to learn and connect, but they also introduce new risks,” said Jill Tramel, Senior Vice President of Youth Development at the YMCA of Middle Tennessee. “That’s why thoughtful guidance from parents and caregivers is more important than ever. When families, educators, and communities work together and stay engaged and proactive, we can help create safer digital environments where children can explore and grow with confidence.”

This year, the YMCA has partnered with Praesidium, National Center for Exploited and Missing Children (NCMEC), Lauren’s Kids, and National Children’s Alliance to offer additional resources for parents and caregivers.

Between 2001 and 2023, online enticement increased by 323%, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Further, the FBI reports an estimated 500,000 online predators are active each day and more than 50% of victims of online sexual exploitation are between the ages of 12 and 15.

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The Five Days of Action® campaign encourages adults to learn how to recognize red flags, start open conversations with children and access digital safety resources. For more information, visit fivedaysofaction.org.

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