Gaylord Opryland to Debut All American Summerfest Event

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Gaylord Opryland Resort invites guests to experience the milestone with All-American Summerfest, a celebration of the traditions that make summer unforgettable. The family-friendly event will run on select dates from May 22 through September 7, 2026.

Guests can capture the spirit of summertime with exciting activities, including poolside parties, interactive scavenger hunts, outdoor movie nights, and dazzling firework shows. All-American Summerfest delivers a classic seasonal getaway built for making memories together at one of the country’s most iconic destinations.

All-American SummerFest Activations (May 22 – September 7, 2026)

· America’s Birthday Party & Fireworks (Select Saturdays, June 20 & 27; July 4, 11, 18 & 25; August 1, 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.; Fireworks send off at 8:30 p.m.) – Bring friends and family together on the Magnolia Lawn for summer fun as we celebrate America’s 250th beneath a sky bursting with color. Live entertainment, elevated activities, festive novelties, and food and beverage options complete this patriotic celebration for all ages.

· The Great American Road Trip Scavenger Hunt (Daily, 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.) – Pack your sense of adventure for The Great American Road Trip Scavenger Hunt, where guests embark on a cross-country journey without ever leaving the resort, exploring iconic American landmarks along the way.

· Moonlight Music (Select Saturday nights, May 23 & 30; June 6, 20 & 27; July 4, 11, 18 & 25; August 1, 8,15, 22 & 29; September 6, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.) – Experience Nashville’s finest musicians under the summer stars at the all-new Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar & Taproom’s Beer Garden as country, bluegrass, and acoustic artists perform beloved favorites and share the stories behind the songs.

· Hot Summer Bites & Movie Nights (Friday Nights in June, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; movie begins at 8:30 p.m.) – Come hungry and enjoy live-action stations featuring BBQ, pizza, and sweet treats, served up with cold brews and movies on the District Yard.

· Festival Food Favorites (Friday Nights in July, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.) – Indulge in classic summer festival favorites that rotate weekly on the District Yard, including turkey legs, corndogs, kettle corn, and more.

· Sunday Sundaes (Sundays, May 24 – August 2, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.) – We all scream for ice cream! Treat yourself to a featured sundae every Sunday at Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar & Taproom.

· Summer Craft Zone (Friday & Saturday, 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m., Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.) – Tap into your creative side at this hands-on summer art experience, where painting by numbers makes creativity easy and fun.

· Cascades Pool Party (Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.; May 22 – September 5) – Overnight resort guests can soak up the sun and the fun as the Cascades Resort Pool Host keeps the energy high with music, games, and poolside entertainment.

· Sounds of America Light & Fountain Show (Daily, 8:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.) – Marvel at this spectacular nighttime, music-driven light and fountain show that brings the rhythms shaping our shared American story to life.

· Hydro Beats Light & Fountain Show (Daily, 9:00 p.m.) – Experience mesmerizing water shows, complete with stunning choreographed water, music, and lights.

· Around We Glow Delta Riverboat Cruise (Friday & Saturday, 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m., Sunday – Thursday, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.) – Partake in a joyful twist on a classic attraction with Around We Glow, the Silent Disco Delta Riverboat Ride, an enchanting indoor cruise where music, lights, and water come together as guests move to their own silent disco beat.

In addition to All-American SummerFest activities, the resort offers year-round attractions, including:

· SoundWaves – Spanning four acres, SoundWaves offers year-round aquatic fun with thrilling slides, a mat racer, kids’ play areas, a wave pool, a lazy river, and private cabanas. Book the SoundWaves Experience Package for guaranteed access to this extraordinary oasis for all ages. For more information, visit SoundWavesGO.com.

· Delta Riverboat Cruise – Take a ride on the Delta Riverboat and travel down a scenic river winding through a 4.5-acre indoor garden. Admire the Delta Atrium’s natural beauty while guides share facts about the plants and fish and answer questions about the Nashville resort’s many activities.

· Gaylord Springs Golf Links – This Scottish link-style, par-72 layout offers 18 holes bordered by limestone bluffs and wetlands. Junior golfers ages 15 and under can play one free round for each paid adult after 3:00p.m. For more information or to book a tee time, visit GaylordSprings.com.

· General Jackson Showboat – Enjoy world-class live musical shows, a cruise down the Cumberland River, and the best views of the Nashville skyline aboard the 300-foot paddlewheel riverboat, one of the largest in the country. Midday lunch, evening dinner, and specialty cruises are offered throughout the summer. For the cruise schedule and to book tickets, visit GeneralJackson.com.

· Relâche Spa – Relax and recharge at European-inspired Relâche Spa, where nature-infused seasonal treatments and expert care soothe the soul. Choose from massages, body treatments, facials, manicures, pedicures, and more for a truly rejuvenating escape.

· Wildlife Rescue AR Experience – Twelve endangered animals are hidden throughout the resort, and your help is needed to find them. Search for tracking markers to find the hidden animals, learn facts about them, and see them come to life before your very eyes with the magic of augmented reality (AR).

To book an overnight stay during Gaylord Opryland’s All-American SummerFest, purchase individual tickets, or learn more, visit GaylordOpryland.com.

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