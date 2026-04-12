Enjoy the Summer Trains Spectacular at Cheekwood

This summer, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens invites guests to embark on an unforgettable journey across America—no suitcase required. From May 2 through September 6, 2026, America the Beautiful: National Parks & Landmarks By Rail will be the largest and most elaborate model train exhibition ever presented at Cheekwood.

In conjunction with Cheekwood’s ongoing celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, the immersive installation takes visitors coast to coast through some of the nation’s most treasured sites. Spanning the entire center lawn of the Bradford Robertson Color Garden, the exhibition features 10 running trains, more than 850 feet of track, and 25 intricately crafted models of iconic landmarks and national parks.

Designed by Applied Imagination, the renowned creators behind Cheekwood’s beloved year-round TRAINS! installation: each structure is a miniature work of art, handcrafted from natural materials such as willow branches, cedar, and pinecones.

Highlights include a 22-foot-long Golden Gate Bridge, complete with detailed piers

fashioned from bark and finely crafted red “ironwork” made of willow, as well as a

striking Statue of Liberty constructed from palm leaves. Closer to home, guests will spot beloved Tennessee landmarks like the Ryman Auditorium and Graceland, alongside three Smoky Mountains structures created specifically for Cheekwood: Cable Mill, John Oliver Cabin and Little Greenbrier School.

“This summer’s blockbuster train exhibition is designed to spark curiosity and wonder for guests of all ages,” said Jane MacLeod, President and CEO of Cheekwood Estate and Gardens. “From the intricate craftsmanship to the recognizable landmarks, it’s an experience that blends learning, creativity and fun in a way only Cheekwood can oﬀer.”

In addition to the summer exhibition, Cheekwood’s permanent TRAINS! display will also be open, oﬀering guests of all ages even more trains to explore.

Special Opening Weekend Programming

Join us Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3 to celebrate the opening weekend of

America the Beautiful: National Parks & Landmarks By Rail. Enjoy special musical

performances by Kelsey Rae Copeland on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Aaron Till and Mickey Justice on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, train-themed art activities for kids and hands-on workshops for adults, a self-guided activity in the Color Garden, and food trucks provide fun for the whole family. Visit cheekwood.org for updates on scheduling and timing.

Ticket Information

Tickets are on sale now at cheekwood.org. Reserving a timed-entry ticket in advance is required for all guests.

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