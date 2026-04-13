Home Bridgestone Arena 6 Live Shows this Week- April 12, 2026

6 Live Shows this Week- April 12, 2026

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by David Higgs

Here are six live shows to see this week.

1Riley Green

Saturday, April 18, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Riley Green brings the Cowboy as it Gets tour to Nashville this week. Special guests will be Justin Moore, Drake White, and Mackenzie Carpenter.

Find tickets here. 

2Lany

Saturday, April 18, 7:30 pm

The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville

Lany brings The Soft World Tour to The Pinnacle this week. Special guests will be Aidan Bissett and Riah.

Find tickets here. 

3The Lamb of God

Tuesday, April 14, 7 pm

Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville

Lamb of God with Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg will be stopping by the Nashville Municipal Auditorium this week.

Find tickets here.

4Songwriter Series at Franklin Theatre

Thursday, April 16, 7:30 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The Franklin Theatre songwriter series will feature Lee Thomas Miller, Wendell Mobley, and Summer Overstreet.

Find tickets here. 

5Michael J. Fox Foundation Event

Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm

Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Avenue, Nashville

The Michael J. Fox Foundation is returning to Nashville for A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s. This year will feature musical performances by Eric Church and Little Big Town, comedy by Aaron Weber and Maggie Hughes DePalo, and will be hosted by Willie Geist of NBC’s Sunday Today.

Find tickets here. 

6Love and Theft

Thursday, April 16, 8 pm

Chief’s on Broadway, 200 Broadway, Nashville

Love and Theft are a Country act built around the striking harmonies of Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles. After a pair of early hits — “Runaway” reached 10 in 2009, “Angel Eyes” topped the charts in 2011 — they settled into a relaxed, melodic groove that allowed them to adapt slightly to the times.

Find tickets here.

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Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
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