Nashville Ballet to Offer Free Community Event

Nashville Ballet invites the community to Spring Into Dance, a free outdoor weekend of performances and dance activities on Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18 at oneC1TY Amphitheater.

The family-friendly event will feature live performances by NB2, Nashville Ballet’s official second company, along with dance classes and interactive programming for children and adults. No dance experience is required. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and come ready to move. Food trucks will be on site throughout the weekend.

“Dance should feel accessible and welcoming to everyone,” said Maria A. Konrad, NB2 Director at Nashville Ballet. “This weekend creates an opportunity for the community to experience it up close through both performance and participation in a fun, engaging environment.”

The weekend begins Friday evening, April 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. with an NB2 performance choreographed by Nashville Ballet artistic staff. Then a full day of programming continues Saturday, April 18, with performances and classes for all ages.

“Spring Into Dance is a wonderful opportunity for Nashville Ballet to connect with the community in a fun, welcoming setting,” said Caitlin Arnold, Community and Marketing Manager at oneC1TY Nashville. “We are excited to offer free performances and classes for all ages while sharing the joy of dance with families and friends across Nashville.”

Schedule of Events at oneCITY Amphitheater:

Friday, April 17 – 6 to 7 p.m. | NB2 Performance

Enjoy the live performance showcasing the talent and artistry of NB2, Nashville Ballet’s official second company to include a mixed repertoire of pieces such as La Bayadere, Mix Tape and Masquerade, choreographed by Nashville Ballet Artistic Staff.

Saturday, April 18 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 to 10:30 a.m. | Little Cloud Storytime (Ages 5-8)

Enjoy an outdoor reading of Little Cloud with Nashville Ballet Teaching Artist Shabaz Ujima while exploring shapes and movement through dance.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | NB2 Performance (All Ages)

NB2 presents Night at the Ballet, a captivating educational performance for all ages featuring narrated excerpts from classical and contemporary ballets.

1 to 1:45 p.m. | School of Nashville Ballet Demonstration Class

Guests can watch School of Nashville Ballet students in a live class and get a behind-the-scenes look at ballet training.

2 to 3 p.m. | DANCEFIX Class

Participants can join a high-energy dance workout class on the lawn led by Shabaz Ujima, featuring fun choreography for beginners and experienced movers alike.

3 to 3:45 p.m. | Adult Ballet Class

School of Nashville Ballet faculty member Eric Harris will lead an introductory adult ballet class focused on basic technique, coordination and ballet vocabulary.

4 to 5 p.m. | NB2 Performance

The day concludes with an encore performance showcasing the talent and artistry of Nashville Ballet’s second company.

NOTE: A rain date is Sunday, April 19, 2026. oneC1TY Amphitheater is located at 8 City Blvd, Suite 402, Nashville, TN 37209.

For more information, visit NashvilleBallet.com or email [email protected].

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