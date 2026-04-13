Spring Hill BOMA Authorizes Issuance of $320M in Bonds for Sewer, Water Capital Projects

Last week, The Spring Hill BOMA approved Resolution 26-93, authorizing the issuance of up to $320,000,000 in bonds related to sewer and water capital projects in the City of Spring Hill.

This bond issuance is expected to cover the entirety of Pure Water Spring Hill, formerly known as the Advanced Purification Project. Included in this is the reservoir project, Advanced Purification Facility construction, expansions at the Reclamation and Water Treatment Plants, and more.

The full amount won’t be borrowed all at once. The debt will be issued in annual installments as the Pure Water Spring Hill project progresses over the coming years, and each individual issuance is required to be approved by BOMA.

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It’s important to note, these bonds will be paid back by revenues from Spring Hill Water because of water and sewer rate increases that were passed in 2024.

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