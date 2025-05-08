Franklin Fire Department Engineer Billy Lampley Retires After 25 Years of Service

After 25 years of dedicated service with the Franklin Fire Department and 28 total years in the fire service, Engineer Billy Lampley will retired last month.

A lifelong resident of Williamson County, Lampley began his fire service journey as a volunteer with both the Chapel Hill Fire Department and the Williamson County Rescue Squad. He joined the Franklin Fire Department on April 3, 2000, hired by Chief Donnie Claiborne, and was promoted to Engineer in 2004.

Over the years, Lampley served at several fire stations, starting at Station 3 on C-shift before transferring to Station 2. After his promotion, he returned to Station 3 and drove Tower 3 on B-shift, followed by 10 years at Station 6 when the station opened in 2008. Most recently, he has been assigned to Station 8 in Westhaven, driving Ladder 8. He also served as Vice President of the Franklin Firefighters Association for several years.

Lampley was named the department’s Engineer of the Year in 2015 and received numerous accolades throughout his career, including Phoenix Awards in 2014 and 2017 for reviving patients in cardiac arrest. He also earned a Stork Award in 2014 for helping deliver a baby boy in the field.

He fondly recalls the camaraderie of “so many incredible shifts” and credits his many supervisors with helping shape his skills and leadership. “All of my supervisors have been great,” said Lampley. They include several who have retired, as well as current officers Captain Joe Hill and Lieutenant Charlene Forehand. “All of my officers taught me so many things about firefighting, leadership, and life. It was an honor to work with each one of them!”

Lampley’s interest in firefighting began as a child when the Franklin Fire Department visited his school, Johnson Elementary. His love for the fire service grew from there and helped him build a fulfilling career that supported his family while allowing him to run his farrier business on his days off—a business that has served Williamson County for 35 years.

In retirement, Lampley plans to continue that work, spend time with family, and hopefully enjoy more time fishing. He and his wife Michelle are the proud parents of Bay-Lee, Brook, and Jesse, and grandparents to Hudson.

“The thing I’m most proud of is the fact that Michelle and I raised three amazing kids,” said Lampley. “I’m incredibly grateful for my time in the fire service and everyone who was part of that journey. Every day truly was an adventure.”

Fire Chief Glenn Johnson said, “Engineer Billy Lampley’s 25-year career with the Franklin Fire Department is a testament to his deep roots and dedication to Williamson County, starting from his early days as a local volunteer. His skill as an engineer was recognized when he was named Engineer of the Year, and his commitment to saving lives is evident through multiple Phoenix and Stork Awards. Billy has been a dependable presence across many of our stations and apparatus over the years. We thank him for his dedicated service and wish him a fulfilling retirement enjoying his family, fishing, and continuing his long-standing farrier business.”

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email