OBITUARY: Jennifer Lynn Henry

Jennifer Lynn Henry, age 58 of Franklin, TN passed away on August 15, 2024 after a ten year courageous battle with breast cancer.

She was a proud lifelong Williamson County Resident where her family was one of the original settlers of the Garrison Community.

Jennifer attended Franklin High School. She was a longtime employee for the City of Franklin where she retired as the City Court Clerk.

Jennifer is preceded in death by her parents, Harry & Betty Sharp.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Johnny Henry, Jr. of Franklin, TN; son, Jefferson W. Henry of Franklin, TN; daughter, Jade Anderson; grandchildren, Phoenix Thomas, Kira Godwin, Gavin & Gage Godwin; sister, Malinda (Doug) Baltz of Dyer, TN; nieces & nephews, Kirsten (Cody) Royse, Noah Barnhill & Charity Elrod and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 19, 2024 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Garrison Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the National Scoliosis Foundation.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

