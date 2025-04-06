TDCI’S Securities Division Hosts America Saves Week 2025

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division is proud to be a presenting sponsor for America Saves Week, an annual national campaign that encourages and empowers individuals, families, employers, and communities to check in on their finances.

The campaign focuses on several important topics that make up your financial landscape with a realistic economic approach, including saving for emergencies and unexpected expenses, leveraging automatic savings, retirement, and reducing debt; as well as more niche topics like talking to your family about money, understanding your employer’s financial wellbeing benefits, and the mental and emotional effects of financial stress.

The campaign’s 2025 theme is “Saving for Your Past, Present, and Future” and takes place from April 7 – 11, 2025.

“With so many Americans still feeling the impact of inflation, rising costs, and interest rates, this national conversation is timely and needed,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “We look forward to supporting our community in gaining better savings habits and getting key strategies that enhance their financial wellness journey.”

The 2025 campaign’s daily themes are:

Saving Automatically | Monday, April 7, 2025

Saving For the Unexpected | Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Saving For Major Milestones | Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Paying Down Debt Is Saving | Thursday, April 10, 2025

Saving At Any Age | Friday, April 11, 2025

“I encourage Tennessee consumers to use America Saves Week as an opportunity to have conversations with family members and loved ones about taking control of their financial future,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling. “No matter where you are on your financial journey, participants will learn the steps they can take today that will inform and shore up their financial stability tomorrow.”

Questions about an investment or creating a budget? Contact TDCI’s Securities team today at (615) 741-2947 or at tn.gov/securities.

