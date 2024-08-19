OBITUARY: Lois Aileen Carlson

Lois Aileen Carlson (nee Mundy) was born on November 7, 1936, in Potsdam, NY to Edward and Dorothy (Matthews) Mundy. Along with her five brothers and two sisters, Lois was raised in the upstate New York countryside.

After graduating high school, she moved to Rochester and enrolled in nursing school. In due time she graduated, became an RN, and began a career which spanned decades. Sometime in 1958, Brian Carlson stopped by the apartment where Lois and other nursing students lived. The relationship progressed, and on April 18, 1959, they wed. In 1960, a boy came along, Eric James, and in 1962, a girl, Laurie Evelyn. In 1963 the family moved to Trumbull, CT where they lived for the next 53 years.

Lois loved music and played the piano by ear. She made sure her children were exposed to many enrichment activities and travels. She took an active role as a parent leader in both Brownies and Girl Scouts.

In 1972, Lois fully committed herself to following Christ. Her service to the church, and those in need, especially using her musical talent, inspired others and strengthened her fellow parishioners. In 1986, Lois was recognized as Mother of the Year for the state of Connecticut. In 1989 she earned her BS in Human Services.

In 2016, Brian and Lois moved to Thompson’s Station, TN, where she lived until her death on August 13, 2024. In 1984, Lois became a grandmother, eventually accumulating 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, she will be missed but never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email