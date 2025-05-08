New Church Street Farmers Market to Debut in Downtown Franklin

Events by Coco Cadeaux announces the official launch of the Church Street Farmers Market beginning on Saturday, May 24th at 408 Church Street in Franklin from 9 am until noon. Set to debut this season, the market will serve as a community hub where local farmers, artisans, and small businesses can come together to share their craft, harvest, and passion with the public.

Church Street Farmers Market aims to celebrate everything that makes Franklin special. From farm-fresh produce and handmade goods to live music and family-friendly activities, visitors can expect an experience that blends small town charm with big-hearted community values.

“At Events by COCO CADEAUX we believe in the power of local,” said Coco Mitterando, founder and event curator. “This market is more than a place to shop–it’s a space to connect to support our neighbors, and to showcase the incredible talent and hard work of our local vendors. We’re so excited to bring this vision to life.”

Located conveniently on the corner of 4th Ave. and Church St., the market will be open

Saturdays, beginning May 24, offering residents and visitors alike a unique and

accessible way to enjoy the very best Franklin has to offer. Whether you’re looking for

fresh seasonal ingredients, handcrafted gifts, or a fun weekend outing, Church Street

Farmers Market promises something for everyone—and a lasting impact on the local

economy and community spirit. Follow on Instagram: @churchstreetfm.

