Stereophonics to Perform in Nashville

Stereophonics will return to the U.S. for additional headline dates this Fall.

The shows kick off on September 20 at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, with stops in Austin, Dallas, San Diego, plus performances at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and Ohana Festival in Dana Point.

Tickets are available here.

Their new album, Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait, was just released via EMI to extensive critical praise. Listen here.

Stereophonics has cemented their position as one of our most enduring and loved bands with 1.5B+ in worldwide streams, 10M+ in U.K. album sales, eight #1 albums, 12 “Top 10 albums” and 10 “Top 10 Singles”. They have earned their status and respect amongst their fans, peers and artists from across the musical generations, ranging from Bob Dylan to David Bowie to Dua Lipa. Their knack for blending rock sensibilities with soaring melodies keeps their sound vital, while Kelly Jones’ ever-introspective lyrics continue to resonate with each passing year.

