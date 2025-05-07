615 Live Free Show Returns During CMA Fest

Brickshore Media is back with their 5th annual 615 Live show. This event, which will take place during the week of CMA Music Festival, will be held Thursday, June 5, 2025 from 11AM-6PM CT and will feature performances from some of Brickshore Media’s talented roster and friends.

This is a free show, open to the public and will be held on the second floor of Nashville’s most iconic venue and restaurant – the Hard Rock Cafe, located right on Broadway, alongside the Cumberland River, in the heart of downtown Nashville.

Hosted by Center Stage Magazine, this event will also be available to stream on numerous channels, including Brickshore Media’s Facebook page, Center Stage Magazine’s Facebook page, artist Facebook pages, and many other pages. There will also be an autographed guitar giveaway with proceeds raised going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The all-star lineup will feature Billboard chart-topping country artist Andy Griggs as well as performances from Andrea Vasquez, Annie Vander, Bailey Morgan, Isabella Hartline, Jay Valor, The Voice Semi-Finalist Jordan Rainer, Liv Hatfield, Mark Taylor, Noelle Toland, and Jersey Shore’s first ever country duo Williams Honor.

