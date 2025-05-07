Malik Mims Named Father Ryan Boys Basketball Head Coach

Father Ryan High School is pleased to announce Malik Mims as the new Boys Basketball Head Coach, effective immediately.

Coach Mims will become the 9th Boys Basketball Head Coach in Father Ryan’s 100-year history, and he brings over a decade of experience to the program. He has served as the Assistant Basketball Coach and Assistant Athletic Director at Welch College since 2017 and as the Director of STARS Basketball since 2022. Throughout his career, Coach Mims has developed athletes from elementary through collegiate levels. He is experienced in player development and program design and remains committed to mentorship, performance excellence, and long-term athlete growth.

Father Ryan’s Director of Athletics, Ann Mullins ’03, announced, “We are proud to welcome Malik Mims as the new head coach of our Boys Basketball program. His dedication to building character, fostering teamwork, and developing young men both on and off the court aligns with our mission and values. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our athletes and the broader school community.”

The search process produced impressive candidates from across the country, with over 50 applicants narrowed down to 10 candidates for virtual interviews. Five finalists were selected for in-person, on-campus interviews with administrators and athletic staff members.

Coach Mims reflected on the opportunity by saying, “I would like to thank God for his divine timing and relationships. Thank you to President Davis, Principal Espinosa, Director of Athletics Ann Mullins, and Associate Director of Athletics Coach McLeod for the opportunity to serve. I believe Father Ryan is a special place with so much potential. We look forward to the future!”

“The Boys Basketball Program is a historic part of Father Ryan’s legacy and includes an impressive lineage of coaches, beginning with Coach Leo Long, who embody our mission while challenging our student-athletes to their full potential,” said President Paul Davis ’81. “We are confident Coach Mims will carry on this tradition as he continues to elevate the program and develop the character and leadership of our young men on and off the court.”

Principal Francisco M. Espinosa, Jr. stated, “Coach Mims brings a wealth of experience, having developed athletes at various levels while fostering a culture of excellence, mentorship, and whole-person growth and development. His commitment to building elite programs aligns perfectly with our mission as we educate the whole person—mind, body, and spirit—and inspire lives of service and leadership.”

Before his time with Welch College and STARS Basketball, Coach Mims served in coaching positions at Ensworth High School, Gallatin High School, and Hendersonville Christian Academy, and as the Director and General Manager of Pro Skills Basketball.

