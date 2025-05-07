Carousel of Dreams to Open Soon at The Factory at Franklin

For more than 30 years, artist Ken Means has been carving carousel figures he dreamed would one day come to life in a carousel. That vision will soon be a reality. Construction on the Carousel of Dreams at The Factory at Franklin commenced in December and will open on May 31.

In a social media post, The Carousel of Dreams shared, “The magic begins as The Carousel of Dreams by Ken Means opens its doors at Factory at Franklin ✨🎠 Join us for our grand opening on May 31 and be part of the Circle of Giving that keeps our community turning toward a brighter future!”

The carousel will feature 32 hand-carved figures and two chariots to complete the Carousel of Dreams. Each figure has sponsors, and every ticket sold supports local Williamson County charities through The Circle of Giving, a non-profit organization.

Ken Means shared on the carousel’s social media, “I want to leave something that people can enjoy for at least 100 years.”

The Circle of Giving, a new non-profit established by Factory developer Holladay Properties to operate the Carousel and allocate proceeds to local charities, has selected its 2025 beneficiaries:

Franktown Open Hearts, which inspires, empowers and equips at-risk youth for success in life; Friends of Franklin Parks’ campaign for Ellie G’s Dreamworld, Franklin’s first inclusive playground; Hard Bargain Association, which provides sensitive infill housing solutions for residents in the historic Hard Bargain neighborhood; and The N.O.O.K (Needs of Our Kids), which provides basic essentials to kids to ensure they are well equipped for school.

“Our Board of Directors was very intentional about reaching different areas of need in our community, and these four non-profits are doing amazing things that we’re proud to support,” said Brandy Blanton, President/CEO of the Circle of Giving. “Imagine riding the Carousel and knowing that you are part of the circle, giving back to support these great organizations.”

A community-wide celebration of the opening of the Carousel of Dreams by Ken Means has been set for Saturday, May 31. To learn more, visit www.thecircleofgiving.org

