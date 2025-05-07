Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate CMA Fest with Star Studded Lineup

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating CMA Fest with another star-studded lineup of shows featuring performances throughout the week by members including Carrie Underwood, Bill Anderson, Scotty McCreery, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Mark Wills as well as special guests Brandon Lake, Colbie Caillat, Ben Fuller, Justin Moore, Mt Joy and more.

Tickets for the just added Thursday, June 5 Opry show featuring Brandon Lake and others to be announced are available at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com. Sign up to receive Opry subscriber emails at Opry.com.

Opry Celebrates CMA Fest Schedule of Events:

Tuesday, June 3:

+ Opry shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. featuring Opry members Carrie Underwood and Bill Anderson as well as Ben Fuller and more.

Wednesday, June 4:

+ Opry show at 7 p.m. featuring another superstar lineup including Opry member Scotty McCreery as well as Colbie Caillat, Justin Moore, Mitchell Tenpenny and Opry debut of Mt. Joy and more.

Thursday, June 5 – NEW SHOW JUST ADDED!

+ Opry show at 7 p.m. featuring Brandon Lake

Friday, June 6:

+ Opry show at 7 p.m. featuring Opry members Old Crow Medicine Show, Mark Wills and more.

Saturday, June 7:

+ Opry matinee performance at 2 p.m. featuring The Gatlin Brothers and more will be presented at the Ryman Auditorium during CMA Fest.

+ Opry show at 7 p.m. featuring Opry members Old Crow Medicine Show, Bill Anderson and more.

The Grand Ole Opry’s popular Opry Plaza Summer Concert Series, presented by Durango Boots and sponsored by Milo’s Tea, returns on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, and Saturday May 23 and 24 and continues every Friday and Saturday through Labor Day weekend. The Opry will kick off the celebration of CMA Fest week with the Opry House’s Plaza Party sponsored by Mid-South Ford Dealers and Torchy’s Tacos on Tuesday, June 3, continuing with shows each night and the Summer Concert Series Plaza Parties on Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7. The Opry Plaza Party and Summer Concert Series will include food trucks, multiple photo ops, vendors, and feature live performances and more to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now for all Opry 100 shows running through December 2025 at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.

