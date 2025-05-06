Honor the Fallen 5K to Take Place at The Grove

The Grove will host Honor the Fallen 5K on May 10th at 9am.

The Grove is located at 6200 Wildings Blvd., College Grove, TN.

This 5K course features 100% pavement, street & golf course paths. There will be restrooms along the golf course path and there is a water station about midway through the course.

EVENT DAY SCHEDULE:

7:30 AM — Packet Pickup

8:50 AM Announcements

8:55 AM: Color Guard & National Anthem

9:00 AM: 5K Start

10:15 AM: 5K awards

Immediately following the conclusion of the awards, there will be an acknowledgement of surviving family and volunteers, passing of the flag ceremony, memorial mile and an after party with live music.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Honor the Fallen 5K visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email