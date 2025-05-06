Honor the Fallen 5K to Take Place at The Grove

By
Jen Haley
-
Honor-the-Fallen-5K

The Grove will host Honor the Fallen 5K on May 10th at 9am.

The Grove is located at 6200 Wildings Blvd., College Grove, TN.

This 5K course features 100% pavement, street & golf course paths. There will be restrooms along the golf course path and there is a water station about midway through the course.

EVENT DAY SCHEDULE:
7:30 AM — Packet Pickup
8:50 AM Announcements
8:55 AM: Color Guard & National Anthem
9:00 AM: 5K Start
10:15 AM: 5K awards

Immediately following the conclusion of the awards, there will be an acknowledgement of surviving family and volunteers, passing of the flag ceremony, memorial mile and an after party with live music.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Honor the Fallen 5K visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleCafé Bustelo Announces Ground Coffee Expansion
Jen Haley
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here