OBITUARY: Barbara Ann Haynes

Barbara Ann Haynes, age 89, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Friday, August 16, 2024, at The Reserve, Spring Hill.

Born on August 31, 1934, in Maury County, Tennessee, Barbara was the daughter of the late William Robert Blalock and the late Willie “Myrtle” Childress Blalock.

She loved to fish and play cards. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens. Barbara found great joy in helping others, as she loved her career as an LPN at Lakeshore Nursing Home, in Nashville Tennessee. She loved her family and was a beloved wife, mother, granny, and GG. Barbara’s love for people resulted in her having numerous adopted children and grandchildren. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her son James Earl Goldman Sr. of Spring Hill, Tennessee, daughters, Joann Goldman of Spring Hill, Tennessee and Tammy Forrest of Spring Hill, Tennessee, brothers, William (Carol) Blalock Jr of Gallatin, Tennessee and Danny Blalock of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, several nieces and nephews, and sister in law Shirley Blalock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James Tolbert Goldman and Virgil Bradford, brothers, Wayne Blalock and Travis (Mary Ann) Blalock, sisters, Norma (Herbert) Brown and Regina (J.D.) Gilliam, and sister-in-law Marlene Blalock.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 1:00 pm, at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremiah Tatum officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in Ring Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Pallbearers will be James Goldman Jr., Charles Scruggs, Derek Dawson, Travis Forrest, Eric Forrest, Patrick Forrest, Austin Forrest, and Kelsey Johnson.

