OBITUARY: Billie Joe Shaneyfelt

Billie Joe Shaneyfelt, age 90 of Thompson Station, TN passed away October 14, 2024.

He was born in Decatur, AL to the late Hershel & Rosa Moore Shaneyfelt.

Billie Joe was a 1954 graduate of Austinville High School in Decatur, AL. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Billie Joe was a former employee of John Deere, and he retired after thirty years from Monsanto. He was a member of Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene, and he was a former member of the Tennessee Walking Horse Trainers Association.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Pennington Shaneyfelt; brother, Lelton Sims; niece, Bethany Tannen McAfee.

Billie Joe is survived by his sisters, Carolyn S. Parker, Lila S. Spurlock and Marlene S. (Bob) Eads; brother-in-law, Shorty (Karen) Pugh; nephews, Patrick Sims, Marko Sims, Henry Sims, Jon McAfee and Bobby Pugh; nieces, Alwina (Madhav) Moricle, Nivada (Jami) Spurlock and Julie McAfee; six great-nephews; one great-niece and his beloved dog, Buster.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 18, 2024 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Gary Fewell will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Billy Joe Harrell, James Schmidt, Alan Olsen, Shorty Pugh, Larry Wilson, Mike Hatfield, Anthony Shaneyfelt and Emmaline St. Antione. Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Strain, Arthur Strain, Bobby McGrew, Steve Hockett, Eddie Fellers, Stanley Trimble, Martin Clayton, Marko Sims, Bob Eads and Freddie Pinick.

Memorials may be made to Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene at 3864 Johnson Hollow Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

