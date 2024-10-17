OBITUARY: Clarence ‘Bubba’ Scales Jr.

Clarence “Bubba” Scales, Jr., age 72 of Spring Hill, TN passed away on October 15, 2024.

He was born in Williamson County and was a mechanic for many years with heavy equipment.

Preceded in death by parents, Clarence Sr. And Zelma Henson Scales.

Survived by: son, William C. “Willie” Poteete; grandson, William Tanner Poteete; brother, Donald Lee (Joann) Scales; sister, Wanda L. Cole; nieces, Lynn Reed, Jamie Cunningham, Kelly Scales and other loving family members.

A private family graveside will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Jim Taylor officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Clarence Scales Jr. Memorial Fund.

