Photo of the Day: October 17, 2024

Photo of the day:The 21st annual River Swing,Harpeth Conservancy’s signature fundraising event, raised a record-breaking amount this year, marking the most funds ever secured in the event’s history. The contributions will

continue to support the Conservancy’s mission to protect clean water and rivers across Tennessee. “This year’s River Swing exceeded all of our expectations, showcasing the power of community, conservation, and generosity,” said Grace Stranch, CEO of Harpeth Conservancy.

Since its inception, River Swing has grown to become one of the most anticipated conservation fundraisers in the region. Over the past 21 years, the event has evolved alongside Harpeth Conservancy, contributing to major successes in restoring and protecting clean water and rivers in Tennessee. “As we celebrate Harpeth Conservancy’s

25th anniversary this year, it is amazing to see how River Swing has grown into a symbol of our community’s commitment to ensuring the health of the globally unique rivers of Tennessee,” said Dorie Bolze, Founder and President of Harpeth Conservancy. Thanks to an overwhelming response from supporters, proceeds from table sales, corporate sponsorships, and the silent auction, the event raised nearly $750,000, reflecting a growth

of almost $100,000 from last year’s record-breaking results. This incredible support demonstrates the unwavering commitment to preserving our local waterways and protecting clean water across the state.

