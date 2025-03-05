MTSU Student Chosen By First Lady To Attend President Trump’s Joint Session Of Congress

Middle Tennessee State University College of Education senior Haley Ferguson of Spring Hill was among 15 “Everyday Americans” invited as special guests by first lady Melania Trump to attend President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, in Washington, D.C.

“I’m very grateful I was able to attend this historic day. It’s an honor to be recognized on such a prestigious occasion,” said Ferguson, an elementary education major in MTSU’s Department of Elementary and Special Education.

Ferguson, a former foster child, received the Fostering the Future scholarship created by the first lady as part of her “Be Best” campaign, which focuses on battling cyberbullying and promoting youth well-being.

“(Ferguson) benefitted from the first lady’s Fostering the Future initiative and is poised to complete her education and become a teacher,” Trump said in his speech Tuesday.

The scholarship aims to prepare its recipients to enter the workforce and reach financial independence.

Ferguson was informed she would receive the honor through a phone call from a White House liaison who had connected with Joe Bales, vice president for University Advancement at MTSU.

“I was honestly shocked that they chose me and very thankful,” said Ferguson, who was quick to recognize her university, too. “Go Blue Raiders!”

While cellphone use was restricted for guests inside the Capitol, Ferguson said she is awaiting a copy of an official photo she was able to take with the first lady as a keepsake.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email