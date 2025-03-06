Photo of the Day: March 6, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Tyler Hubbard took the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum last night for its annual members-only concert, The Big Gig, celebrating the music that inspires us and the members who sustain our museum. Hubbard performed hits including “5 Foot 9,” “Dancin’ In The Country” and his current single “Park” in the museum’s CMA Theater.

Museum membership provides foundational philanthropic support and sustains the nonprofit organization’s educational mission. Members receive free admission to the museum’s galleries, family programs, special events and more, as well as discounts to its retail stores.

