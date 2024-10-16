Musical Comedy Murders of 1940′ at Independence High

October 15, 2024 – Don’t miss an exciting performance as Independence High Theater opens its fall show this week.

In The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, the creative team responsible for a recent Broadway flop in which three chorus girls were murdered by the mysterious Stage Door Slasher assemble for an audition for their new show. Audiences will follow the mayhem as the infamous Slasher makes his reappearance and strikes again – and again.

The show runs October 17-20, and tickets are available online for $10 per person. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Independence High is located at 1776 Declaration Way in Thompson’s Station.

Thursday, October 17 at 7 p.m.

Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 20 at 2 p.m.

