Titans Promote Avery, Add Kelley to Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – The Titans have promoted defensive back Tre Avery from the practice squad to the team’s 53-man roster.

Also on Tuesday, the Titans signed running back Joshua Kelley to the team’s practice squad.

Kelley will provide extra depth following the hamstring injury suffered by Titans running back Tyjae Spears on Sunday. Kelley, who played in college at UCLA, has rushed for 1,148 yards and six touchdowns while playing with the Chargers and Giants in the NFL.

Avery has played in the team’s past two games after being a gameday elevation.

The Titans return to action on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email