Brentwood Man Arrested For Threatening To Attack Federal Building

March 4, 2025 – Detectives on Monday arrested Alexander F. Thompson, 35, of Brentwood, after he was identified as the person who made numerous electronic threats involving plans to firebomb the Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building in downtown Nashville within the next two weeks.

Detectives were notified of the threats late Sunday after they were made both through emails and social media posts. The accounts all belong to Thompson. Thompson was taken into custody at his workplace in Goodlettsville. He admitted to being responsible for the threatening messages and an intent to carry through on the threats.

Thompson was charged with terrorism and false reporting. He remains in custody in lieu of $100,000 bond. This investigation remains active.

Source: MNPD

