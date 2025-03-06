Dine with a Two Star Michelin Chef at the Grand Hyatt

For three nights only, Grand Hyatt Nashville will welcome Two-Star MICHELIN Chef Juanlu Fernández for an exclusive dining series in partnership with the property’s flagship restaurant, The Nashville Grange. The event will occur on March 27-29 at 7 pm.

Dos Estrellas: A MICHELIN Experience with Juanlu Fernández will feature iconic dishes from Fernández’s renowned restaurant in Spain, LU Cocina y Alma, paired with exceptional wines from the Jerez region. To ensure authenticity, Fernández’s service and sommelier team will travel with chef from Jerez, providing guests with an immersive experience of Spain’s coastal southern Andalusia region unlike any other in Nashville. Diners can expect bread service made with LU’s signature cellar-aged butter, aperitivos like oysters with osetra caviar and mussels with jalapeno foam and agrodolce pickle, and delectable main courses like lobster in fermented salpicon with sun-dried cherry tomatoes and Iberian pork royale with black truffle on a bao bun.

To accompany their menu, the LÚ team will bring with them from Spain, wines from their homeland, a land with the name of wine, Jerez-Xérès-Sherry. During these three nights, you can taste unique and singular bottles, many of which have rarely been uncorked in the United States, and which can be enjoyed exclusively at this event at the Grand Hyatt Nashville.

“We are excited to bring a unique experience to Nashville—the LU experience and a piece of our homeland, Jerez! The dinner will feature iconic dishes from our restaurant, harmonized with exclusive wines from our territory in Spain,” said Chef Juanlu Fernández. “We are very happy to bring this MICHELIN-Star experience to Music City, and are grateful to the Grand Hyatt Nashville team for hosting us at The Nashville Grange.”

Find tickets here. The Nashville Grange is located at 1000 Broadway, Nashville.

