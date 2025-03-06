Applications Now Open for Franklin Fire Department Internship Academy

The Franklin Fire Department is now accepting applications for its 2025 Internship Academy, a new program offering an exciting opportunity for recent and soon-to-be high school graduates to train for a potential career in firefighting.

Applications are open now through March 21 for members of the Class of 2024 and 2025. This full-time, 19-week program provides hands-on training, paid experience at $20.40/hour, and the chance to earn valuable certifications.

Program Benefits:

Earn Tennessee Commission on Firefighting Firefighter I & II and Emergency Medical Responder certifications

Get paid $20.40 per hour while training

Train alongside professional firefighters in a physically demanding, highly disciplined academy

Gain eligibility for a Fire Cadet position upon completion (job offers may be available based on department openings)

Become qualified to apply for fire departments across Tennessee and surrounding states

Eligibility Requirements:

Must be a high school graduate from the Class of 2024 or 2025

Must be 18 years old by March 27

Possess a valid driver’s license

Successfully complete a written and physical test before interviews

This academy requires dedication, mental toughness, and a strong work ethic. Participants will be pushed to their limits but will gain invaluable skills and career opportunities in the fire service.

Applications are open now and close on March 21.

For more information and the application link, visit www.franklintn.gov/JoinFranklinFire .

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email