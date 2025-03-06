Top Stories From March 5, 2025

Here are the top stories for March 5, 2025.
These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 25 to March 5, 2025. Read more
Legacy Middle Principal Dr. Alicia Justice has been named the Principal of the Year for the Tennessee Association of Secondary School Principals (TNASSP). Read more
A federal jury on Friday convicted McKenzie McClure a/k/a Kalvin McClure, 31, of Franklin, Tennessee, of cyberstalking, announced Robert E. McGuire, Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more
The former Season 21 American Idol contestant Colin Stough (20) was arrested in Williamson County after an incident on February 28th. Read more
Brentwood Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1007 Stuart Lane near Heathrow Boulevard Tuesday. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter