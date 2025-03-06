Top Stories From March 5, 2025

Morgan Mitchell
1Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 25 to March 5, 2025. Read more

2Legacy Middle Administrator Named Principal of the Year

Legacy Middle Principal Dr. Alicia Justice
Legacy Middle Principal Dr. Alicia Justice has been named the Principal of the Year for the Tennessee Association of Secondary School Principals (TNASSP). Read more

3Franklin Resident Convicted of Multiple Cyber Stalking Charges

A federal jury on Friday convicted McKenzie McClure a/k/a Kalvin McClure, 31, of Franklin, Tennessee, of cyberstalking, announced Robert E. McGuire, Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more

4Former American Idol Contestant Colin Stough Arrested in Williamson County

The former Season 21 American Idol contestant Colin Stough (20) was arrested in Williamson County after an incident on February 28th. Read more

5Fire Crews Respond to Blaze at Brentwood Home

Brentwood Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1007 Stuart Lane near Heathrow Boulevard Tuesday. Read more

