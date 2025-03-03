VFW Post 4893 will Host Songwriter Showcase

VFW Post 4893 invites the community to a Musical Showcase featuring an evening of live performances by amazing songwriters and veterans on Saturday, March 8th, beginning at 5 pm. The event will start with a flag retirement ceremony, followed by a songwriter’s round, Guitars for Vets’ performances, and an open mic night.

Featured songwriters include Laura Sawosko, Brei Carter, Connor Daly, and Brooklyn Summer. They will be followed by performances from veterans through the Guitars for Vets Program.

VW 4893 is located at 101 Eddy Lane, Franklin, TN.

