Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Iconic Women of Music
Sunday, March 9, 3 pm
Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Avenue, Franklin
Rae Radick performs a multigenerational show of famous songs by iconic women in this dazzling, eclectic, and spectacular show! This high energy, wide ranging show encompasses timeless hits from Dolly Parton, Cher, Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner, Shania Twain, Janis Joplin, and many more.
Find tickets here.
2The Outsiders
Friday-Sunday, March 7-9, 7 pm
1309 Main Street, Columbia
3Beginning Birding
Saturday, March 8, 8 am – 10:30 am
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Get ready for spring migration with this introduction to bird watching and bird identification. Learn the basics of bird identification by sight and sound using a field guide or digital app. This program will also discuss how to choose and use binoculars and how to share your findings with digital citizen science apps like eBird and iNaturalist.
Register here.
4Cheekwood in Bloom
Saturday, March 8, 9 am – 5 pm
Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
It’s springtime at Cheekwood. See the blooms,take a photo with artist Robert Indiana’s iconic LOVE sculpture and marvel in the beauty. Enjoy the stunning view of blooming tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths as music in the Beer Garden delights the ears each weekend and the joy of spring warms your heart.
Find tickets here.
5Nashville SC vs Portland Timbers
Saturday, March 8, 7:30 pm
Geodis Park, 501 Benton Avenue, Nashville
Nashville SC faces Portland Timbers. Join in for Barbie Game DayTM to celebrate Women’s History Month and to champion all the women in our lives, on and off the pitch.
Find tickets here.
